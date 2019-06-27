2nd Florida city pays hackers, as 3rd city faces breach

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A second small Florida city has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to hackers who took over most of its computer operations, just as a third Florida city reports it had its data breached.
The city manager of Lake City says it paid about $460,000 in bitcoin Tuesday to recover data and computer operations. Lake City is about 60 miles west of Jacksonville.
In a separate case, the Village of Key Biscayne, near Miami, reported a data breach earlier this week.
This comes a week after Riviera Beach in South Florida agreed to pay $600,000 in ransom to hackers last week. Joseph Helfenberg, city manager of Lake City, says it was the cheapest option available since the city is paying a $10,000 deductible, and the rest is being covered by its insurer.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)