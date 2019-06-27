NAACP president suspended in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A local activist is back in the spotlight. Rodney Jones, who served as the president of the NAACP in Manatee County has been suspended.
In recent months, Jones claimed Bradenton Police was racial profiling him and watching his home. He also urged the Bradenton City Council to add a citizens review board for the police department after getting arrested during a council meeting in May.
We tried reaching out to Jones and even knocked on his door at his home, but we did not get an answer. Many people around the area want to know why he was asked to step down. “I think it’s dead wrong the man tried to help the community with all he could," Melvin Williams, a neighbor of Jones said.
Jones will no longer serve as the president of the Manatee County NAACP. This comes after he says he filed a complaint about the regional president.
Next thing he knew, he received a letter asking him to remove himself as the chapter’s president. “I wasn’t in the know or was in the process of what took place so i’m not really sure or the back story of what took place and i know the letter came and that’s where we are at this moment,” Acting chapter president, Tarnisha Claitt said.
Claitt was the chapter’s vice president. “I have spoken with him, naturally he is upset and we’re just trying to support him as much as possible,” Claitt said.
Jones’ removal was brought to light in a Facebook Live he published making everyone aware of his removal. Some people who live in his neighborhood are disappointed.
“I’m sorry he got like that anyone who knows him needs to talk up for his because he was a good fella," Williams said. “He kept movies going, he made sure we had the library right, computers upstairs.”
Recently, Jones made claims against Bradenton Police Department, saying officers were harassing him and his neighbors.
He was also arrested during a city council meeting on May 8th for disturbing a public meeting and resisting arrest without violence.
Since then, he expressed the need for a citizens review board for the police department. There is no word yet if any of these had anything to do with his removal.
ABC 7 reached out to the national office, but we’re still waiting to hear back from someone here.
