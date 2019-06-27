Local Sarasota senior center works to reduce heat-related deaths for the elderly

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Recent studies show that 40 percent of heat-related deaths in the U.S. were among people over 65 years old.
Doctors say older adults are especially vulnerable because of their age, medical conditions and prescription medicines can impair their ability to regulate temperature and even prevent sweating.
Luckily, staff at the Friendship Center located in Sarasota have a great escape from that beating sun. The center is located at 1888 Brother Geenen Way, Sarasota, FL 34236 and has a live band who plays every day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
There’s also indoor exercise classes, card games, a library and computers all open to the public. The friendship center is primarily for people who are 50 or older, but they don’t check age and allow anyone inside - including the homeless.
Most classes cost $2 to $3 each, but they also don’t turn anyone away for inability to pay. Staff say they see a significant increase in the number of people who come here during the summer.
When it’s this hot, the staff recommends older adults drink plenty of water. In addition, eat cooling snacks like popsicles and stay indoors at facilities like these.
