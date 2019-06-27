Human trafficking training ahead of 2020 Super Bowl for Uber drivers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Super Bowl is known to be one of the largest human trafficking magnets to the U.S.
Preparations are already being made to make South Florida as safe as possible come 2020 when the championship game will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
On Wednesday, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a partnership with Uber. More than 100,000 drivers will be given anti-human trafficking training sessions ahead of the Super Bowl.
Last year, more than 160 people were arrested in Atlanta during Super Bowl 53.
