Hepatitis A cases on the rise in the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hepatitis A cases continue to rise not just in Florida, but on the Suncoast as well.
According to the Florida Department of Health, the dates between June 16th and June 22nd, 25 counties in the state reported new cases of Hepatitis A.
That includes two new cases in Sarasota County and five new cases in Manatee County.
There’s bad news for those of you in Manatee County, which is now in the top ten counties in Florida with the highest cases from the 2018 to present day with 55 cases.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.