Health officials looking for ways to combat the rise of Hepatitis A cases in the Suncoast

They say these numbers are driven by people experiencing homelessness and people abusing drugs. Some of the symptoms include feeling tired, skin turning yellow, and dark urine. Hepatitis A is a highly contagious disease that attacks the liver. People infected with Hepatitis A are most contagious from two weeks before onset of symptoms to one week afterwards. Not everyone who is infected will have all the symptoms. Symptoms usually start within 28 days of exposure to the virus with a range of 15-50 days.