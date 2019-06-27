Gov. DeSantis signs bill into law to toughen up human trafficking laws

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law this week that aims to make human-trafficking laws in Florida tougher.
The bill was approved by the legislature in May and it includes creating a database of people convicted of soliciting prostitution and placing new requirements on the operation of massage parlors, strip clubs and hotels.
“When we talk about slavery and people profiting off other people’s pain, that we should not be dealing with that in this modern age," Attorney General Ashley Moody said when speaking about the impact of human trafficking. "Yet, it goes on in our back yards and I think it’s protection mechanism that people don’t want to admit that.”
Moody said the law is especially crucial this year, because Miami will host the 2020 Super Bowl, which will draw tourists from across the country.
“The bill allows for extra training within the hospitality industry and within the lodging industry," Moody said. "It allows for public-private partnerships, as we try to develop support and resources for victims of this crime.”
