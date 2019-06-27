First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler today with rain chances going up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The combination of high pressure building into the Atlantic and a trough of low pressure moving across the state will keep winds blowing out of the east. Moisture will continue to increase and you will notice the clouds growing in height each of the next couple of days. The increase in clouds and increasing afternoon showers will finally break the heat by the weekend.
Today will still be hot but not as hot as yesterday. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90′s today and low 90′s to upper 80′s by the weekend. Rain chances will increase today and again tomorrow with thunderstorms in the forecast. By Saturday numerous thunderstorms will develop in the afternoons.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.