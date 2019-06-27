FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Northbound and Southbound lanes closed due to gas leak in Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY (WWSB) - A traffic alert has been issued from the Town of Longboat Key.
According to their Facebook page, both northbound and southbound lanes of Gulf of Mexico Drive (GMD) are currently closed due to a gas leak around the area of Bay Isles Road.
At the intersection of GMD and Bay Isles Parkway a ruptured 4″ undeground gas line has prompted closure of both lanes of traffic at that intersection with a road detour in place to maintain traffic flow.
Here is what you need to know, according to the Town of Longboat Key
- Northbound traffic will be diverted to Harbourside Drive, Bay Isles Rd, back to GMD.
- South bound traffic will be diverted to Bay Isles Road, to Harbourside Drive, and out the South Gate to GMD.
All drivers taking this roadway are cautioned to take a different route. LBK will alert the public when the roadway is reopened.
