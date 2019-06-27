CAN Community Health raises awareness on National HIV Testing Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On National HIV Testing Day, CAN Community Health provided free testing on Thursday by setting up a mobile unit outside of the Walgreens along 17th Street, near Tuttle Avenue in Sarasota.
According to the CDC, approximately 1.1 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV. They estimate 15% of them are unaware they’re infected.
That’s why ‘CAN’ is trying to break the stigma.
“Take comfort in the fact that knowing your status is what really matters. When we assume and try to figure it out, we don’t know the answer but when we take that little time to come out to mobile units such as this it makes an impact,” said David Fairman-Jackson, Prevention Services Coordinator for CAN of Sarasota.
