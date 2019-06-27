Brush fires arising in Southwest Florida after recent lightning storms

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over night, lightning strikes caused multiple brush fires along the Southwest coast of Florida.
There were five reported nearby, but thankfully have all been contained and controlled. The closest one to the Suncoast was a 33-acre brush fire in Arcadia.
The Florida Forestry Service tells us as temperatures rise, and our state dries out, we’re seeing brush fires more often especially during these lightning storms.
It is normal for this time of year, and that that’s why firefighters do prescribed burns almost every month.
“We take the proactive approach and do a lot of mitigation work year around to make sure that when these wildfires do occur, that they’re a lot less sever and we’re able to maintain them,” Logan Hatch of the Florida Forestry Service said.
These large fires can start without lightning. Firefighters are asking residents to clean out gutters and treat dry grass as much as possible to prevent igniting these brush fires.
