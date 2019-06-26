20-year-old arrested on drug charges in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 20-year-old Bradenton man is facing multiple felony charges after deputies found a large amount of drugs inside his home.
Over the past few months, detectives say they’ve been investigating the sale of drugs at the home on Rosemary Circle. Last week, deputies say they executed a search warrant for Michael Olson.
That’s where they found a large amount of drugs, including a small marijuana growing operation and eight guns.
Olson was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell of multiple drugs including marijuana and ecstasy.
