Venice Public Library is officially the most technologically advanced library

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The new Venice Public Library is now officially the most technologically advanced library in the county.
The William H. Jervey, Jr. library opened about six months ago, but every day the county continues to add new features. The public computers and charging stations are just the footnotes of this facility, which includes a portable technology lab and a creation station which features 3-D printing and robotics.
Plus, there are surround-sound and simulcast systems in the conference rooms and an automated sorting system for book returns.
You can find that full list of activities on Sarasota County’s website.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.