Trading Suits for Jerseys: Annual Congressional Baseball Game

(WWSB) - Let’s take a look at trading suits for jersey’s as members of congress leave Capitol Hill and gear up for the Annual Congressional Baseball game.
The tradition started in 1909, Democrats versus Republicans for bragging rights on Capitol Hill, but for nine out of the last 10 years those bragging rights have belonged to the Democrats.
Two years after being shot at when a gunman opened fire at Republicans as they practiced for the 2017 game -- U.S. representative Steve Scalise is now ready to play ball. Wednesday night the game returns to Nationals Park for the 12th consecutive year.
It raises more than a million dollars for boys and girls clubs and congressman Steube released a statement to ABC7:
“I’m very excited for the game tomorrow. It’s a wonderful cause and I’m looking forward to going out on the mound and making Florida proud. I hope you will tune in to CSPAN to watch the game!”
Steube has his work cut out for him as the democrats have won nine of the past ten games including a 21-5 victory last year.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.