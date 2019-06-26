Still hot for Suncoast on Thursday with heat indices from 100-104 degrees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It looks like it’s going to be another hot one on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90′s not quite as hot as Wednesday’s record breaking temperatures but still above average. High pressure and dry air are the culprits for this oppressive heat wave we have been experiencing as of late.
This high pressure will begin to move a way and more moisture will allow for a better chance for some slight cooling as we get closer to the weekend due to an increase in afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The rain chance on Thursday is at 40% and jumps to 60% chance on Friday. These storms have the potential of becoming strong ones producing heavy rain, dangerous lightning and gusty winds.
So the pattern is going to change a bit on Thursday as we will see a little bit more coverage of those afternoon and evening storms which cool us off during the overnight hours. The criteria for issuing a heat advisory is that the heat index is forecast to be 108 or greater for an area. The last time the advisory was issued by the National Weather Service was back in 2011.
Temperatures will get back closer to average by Friday with highs in the upper 80′s to near 90 degrees. The rain chances stay elevated over the weekend with a 60% chance on Saturday and pretty much the same on Sunday.
If you are boating expect winds out of the NE to start the day on Thursday switching around to the NW later in the day. Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.
