Shrimp Saganaki

Heat a sauté pan on medium, add enough olive oil to coat the pan and then add the onion, garlic and tomatoes. Sautee them for about a minute then add the shrimp. Sprinkle with paprika and seasonings. Sautee shrimp for about 30 seconds and flambé with ouzo or white wine, (you can substitute alcohol for chicken stock or fish stock). Try not to overcook the shrimp in the pan because they will cook in the oven. Remove from heat and add the tomato sauce, scallions, fresh dill and 1 table spoon crumbled feta then stir well.