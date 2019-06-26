Shrimp Saganaki

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ingredients
6-8 Large Shrimp
1 Cup Flour (Optional)
½ Cup Diced Tomatoes
1 Teaspoon Chopped Garlic
1 Cup Diced Onion
1 Cup Tomato Sauce
3 Tbsp. Crumbled Feta
2-4 Oz Ouzo Liquor or white wine.
2 Table spoon scallions thinly sliced including green parts
2 Table spoon chopped dill.
Extra virgin Olive Oil
Dried Oregano
Salt & Pepper
Paprika
Serves 2
If they’re not already done, peel and divine shrimp
Place the flour on a bowl or plate then lightly coat the shrimp in the flour, and set aside. The flour can be skipped for a gluten free dish, but it adds richness to the finished dish and helps the sauce come together.
Heat a sauté pan on medium, add enough olive oil to coat the pan and then add the onion, garlic and tomatoes. Sautee them for about a minute then add the shrimp. Sprinkle with paprika and seasonings. Sautee shrimp for about 30 seconds and flambé with ouzo or white wine, (you can substitute alcohol for chicken stock or fish stock). Try not to overcook the shrimp in the pan because they will cook in the oven. Remove from heat and add the tomato sauce, scallions, fresh dill and 1 table spoon crumbled feta then stir well.
Transfer the mixture into a small baking dish or an Oven to table dish. Sprinkle with Feta and drizzle with olive oil and bake at preheated 400 degrees oven, until a nice crust has developed on top. Serve with grilled crostini, over pasta or rice.
Enjoy!
