Shark fishing banned at Venice Fishing Pier

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Renovations of the popular Venice Fishing Pier are almost complete as screws finish rebuilding and upgrading what was damaged during Hurricane Irma.
But on Tuesday, the Venice City Council was discussing what fishermen can and can’t do once it reopens.
We attended the Venice City Council meeting where officials voted to ban shark fishing on the pier and on all city beaches.
The topic of regulating shark fishing has been touched on multiple times in the past, but the new state laws on Shoreline Shark Fishing that are about to take effect next week have put pressure on local officials.
Some of these new rules include: needing a Shore Based Shark Fishing permit, a ban on chumming and limitations on the type of shark that can be caught.
But many fisherman who grew up casting off from the dock say they don’t think these rules are needed especially if this is intended to increase safety.
“I don’t think it’s harmed anything, and it’s been this way for a very long time where people have shark fished out there, so I don’t think it’s going to affect anything,” Captain Jaime Bostwick, a fisherman said.
The new state laws will go into effect next Tuesday, July 1st, and the city is now drafting an ordinance banning shark fishing. This will likely go into effect by the end of next month.
