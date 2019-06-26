Rumors swirl on social media of a serial killer on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week, ABC7 has received many concerned social media messages, emails and phone calls from viewers about recent deaths on the Suncoast.
Those concerns even invoked the phrase “serial killer” in reference to several death investigations in Sarasota and Manatee counties in which all of the victims were said to be women.
What started as one Facebook post being shared more than 500 times, quickly snowballed and raised real fears. So we took your concerns straight to law enforcement for answers.
Tuesday ABC7 spoke to Randy Warren with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, who said, “Just because you read something on somebody’s Facebook doesn’t mean it’s fact. We do not have a serial killer on the loose in Manatee County.”
The rumor stemmed from deaths in both Sarasota and Manatee counties. In Manatee County, two of those deaths took place over the weekend on the 200 block of 58th Avenue East and the other on 15th Street East and U.S 301.
“We had two people over the weekend, separate circumstances in both cases. One was ruled an overdose the other was natural causes," Warren explained.
In a statement, he added, “Nothing suspicious was found at these scenes. Others are still awaiting toxicology reports, which take time. Those may also come back to drugs or other non-homicidal cause of death.”
Then there’s an investigation in Sarasota, where a woman was found dead in May near Mounds and Bay Streets floating in a canal. Police say an autopsy showed no evidence of foul play, though they are still waiting for a toxicology report.
Sarasota Police noted, “We have had no homicides so far in 2019 in the City of Sarasota,” adding, “There have been no other incidents in 2019 of women found ‘naked and dead’ either.”
We spoke to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and showed them the rumors and they issued a statement, saying, “The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section has...determined no similar crimes have been reported to our office.”
Although it’s we confirmed these cases are not connected, some remain skeptical. A local mom agreed to speak to ABC7 but wanted her identity concealed.
“Either way, lies or the truth, you still have to protect yourself," said the mom.
After hearing rumors, she went out and bought pepper spray, box cutter knives and a stun gun to protect her four daughters.
“A serial killer or just one killer or just one isolated incident, you still have to protect yourself."
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC7 that if there was a serial killer in Manatee County, the sheriff’s office would tell people.
“Each of these have different circumstances. Safe to say, we do not have reason to believe these referenced cases are the work of a serial killer," said Warren in a statement.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.