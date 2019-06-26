North Port Police Chief addresses recent crime statistics on social media

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department published a press release on Facebook and Twitter regarding the recent reports of increased crime in the area.
According to the release, Chief Todd Garrison explains the high percentage is due to 898 reported crimes in 2017 compared to 1,303 in 2018. After you do the math, Chief says it’s a difference of 405.
Chief Garrison broke down the numbers in the release, to show people where majority of the statistics are stemming from.
What are some of the reported cases? Let’s take a look based on the press release from NPPD.
- Police say larcenies classified as shoplifting were the biggest increase, 392 more in 2018 than 2017. Police say a large percentage were from Walmart.
- Police say unlocked car theft was reported a lot and they continue to warned drivers to lock their vehicles.
- Police say there were 34 reported rapes in 2018 , which are nine more than 2017.
Police say population has risen up to 70,000 people and this also contributes to an increase in crime. Chief Todd ensures citizens North Port is one of the safest cities in Florida, especially comparing the city to size.
