Man accused of posing as psychologist

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is busted after police say he pretended to be a licensed psychologist for years.
43-year-old Phillip Stutzman had been practicing unlawfully in a Downtown Sarasota office since 2016 or earlier according to detectives.
It was here inside this building where police say this fake doctor offered therapy sessions to numerous victims on the 7th floor.
Inside these doors there’s a receptionist who wouldn’t even let me go up the elevator to try to talk to him because staff at his office demanded that no reporters are allowed up.
For years, police say Phillip Stutzman claimed he had a Masters in Neuroscience and a doctorate in Psychology.
Clients say he called himself Dr. Phillip Nikao and offered therapy sessions in Downtown Sarasota to at least three women who came to him with hopes of healing from sexual abuse or weight and anxiety problems.
The women told police they started noticing Stutzman do and say things that a doctor wouldn’t do. Like, speaking about his own sexual encounters, and even inviting a client to stay in a hotel with him. So, they reported him to police.
“It’s heartbreaking to know that someone could do this, could take advantage of these three women but again, we just applaud the three women for coming forward or having the courage to come forward and we would encourage anyone else who might have known this man or visited with him in the last several years to definitely give our detectives a call," Genevieve Judge of the Sarasota Police Department said.
The experts say you should always make sure any new doctor you see has a current license posted in his or her office and on the Florida Department of Health Website.
Police say Phillip Stutzman posted a $60,000 bond and is out of jail. We had a crew go to his home in Lakewood Ranch to give him the opportunity to respond to these allegations. No one answered the door.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.