Local resident helps create 100 knit caps for cancer patients

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 100 cancer patients in Sarasota will be getting hand-knit hats as part of the Happy Hats Project.
Abigail Eakle co-founded the non-profit for people who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy. We sat down with her today.
“A couple years ago my friend and i started knitting hats and we had no place to put them so we started happy hats as a way to give the hats to cancer patients who really need them,” Eakle said.
Eakle says the hats are also a form of emotional support for the patients and she hopes other students will get inspired and start similar projects of their own.
