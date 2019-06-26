Keeping pets safe during extreme hot weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Summer is obviously here and we can tell just by standing outside for a few minutes. What it also means is that our pets can feel this heat just as much. For Chloe, she’s getting some much needed water after chasing down tennis balls. On a normal day, Chloe and her owner Laura Damora would play at this dog park for an hour and a half, but for the past week, the visits have been cut down to 20 minutes. “She would stay here all day but I couldn’t do that. The heat is just too bad," said Damora.