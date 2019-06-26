Keeping pets safe during extreme hot weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Summer is obviously here and we can tell just by standing outside for a few minutes. What it also means is that our pets can feel this heat just as much. For Chloe, she’s getting some much needed water after chasing down tennis balls. On a normal day, Chloe and her owner Laura Damora would play at this dog park for an hour and a half, but for the past week, the visits have been cut down to 20 minutes. “She would stay here all day but I couldn’t do that. The heat is just too bad," said Damora.
Veterinarian at the Animal Clinic of Gulfgate Stephanie Lantry says keeping exercise to a minimum in this heat is the right thing to do. The heat and humidity pose dangers like heat stroke and dehydration. She says in addition to plenty of water, there are a few necessary precautions when taking care of pets in the heat. “Not letting animals burn their paws on hot cement, so we recommend test it. If it’s too hot for you to walk then you shouldn’t let your pet walk it or walking early in the morning or late in the evening,” said Lantry.
Lantry also points to signs when your pet needs to be in a cool area. “They have a real hard time catching their breath, panting excessively, drooling can progress to vomiting, diarrhea and even staggering around," said Lantry.
Signs Damora says she would recognize immediately. “You have to treat your dog like you treat yourself, drink water, hydrate and do whatever you can,” said Damora.
If there is any doubt, do not hesitate to take your dog to the vet and let them know what’s going on.
