How to get a good night’s sleep

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -If you’re having trouble going to sleep at night, your phone could be part of the issue.
A sleep expert said exposing yourself to the blue light from your phone and going on social media will stimulate your brain instead of relaxing it.
“That could cause your inability to fall asleep, just the anxiety of social media. You’re waiting for that next text to come in and at some point you’re not putting that down. The light of the social media, whatever form that takes, may be interrupting your ability to sleep,” said Dr. Glenn Adams who is a Sleep Medicine Physician.
Dr. Adams advises that people wind down before bed, especially because the older a person gets, the longer it usually takes them to fall asleep.The average adult needs at least 7 ½ to 8 hours of sleep everyday.
If a person works an overnight schedule and can't get a full 7 1/2 to 8 hours of sleep at once, Dr. Adams said they should break it up into two chucks, just as long as the person gets the needed hours each day.
When it comes to waking up in the morning, it's not advised to set multiple alarms. Waking yourself up before you have to is going to ruin your last portion of sleep, and that's when you're usually in that REM sleep stage.
"If you want to wake up at 7 o'clock, set the alarm for 7 o'clock, and get up. If you need a second one at five after seven fine. Not going into 7:30 or 8 o'clock with your snooze buttons. Set the alarm for the time you want to wake up. Don't screw up your sleep," Dr. Adams said.
Lastly, it’s okay to nap throughout the day. However, Dr.Adams said that the nap should not be longer than 30 minutes. Anything longer will make a person feel groggy and mess up their sleep schedule.
