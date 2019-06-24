First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory Today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Its a First Alert Weather Day. With high pressure sitting over us again today dangerous afternoon temperatures can be expected. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for “feels like” temperatures in the 105 to 110 degree range and air temperatures in the mid 90′s. Drink lots of water and seek shade if you are out in the afternoon sun. The pattern is shifting however, and there will be a few thunderstoms around today. You can expect more storm coverage in the days to come with clouds and showers in the afternoon lowering the afternoon high temperatures a few degrees. Rain chances will increase from 20% today to near 70% by the weekend.