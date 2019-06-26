FHP: Suspect arrested in New York after he’s accused of hitting a Florida State Trooper conducting seatbelt enforcement

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspect was arrested last Friday after he’s accused of hitting a Florida State Trooper in Broward County.
On May 25, 2019 Donnell Reddy, the driver of the white BMW was stopped by another Trooper conducting seatbelt law enforcement on the southbound exit ramp from SR91 (Florida Turnpike) to westbound State Road 820 (Hollywood Boulevard). FHP says Trooper Arsenio Caballero was assisting the trooper, walking across the exit ramp to the west shoulder of the roadway.
FHP says Trooper Caballero was suddenly hit by the car and flew over the hood of the vehicle. FHP says Reddy fled the scene and the incident caused lacerations to Trooper Caballero’s head and a broken arm. He is currently recovering from his injuries.
“On behalf of the FLHSMV family, I wish Trooper Caballero the speediest recovery and thank him and all of our troopers for their selfless service every day as they put their lives at risk,” said Terry L. Rhodes, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
Reddy was arrested on Friday, June 21, in Queens, New York and is currently awaiting extradition to Florida.
Reddy was charged with attempted murder (felony), aggravated fleeing and eluding (felony), leaving the scene of a crash (felony), as well as other pending charges beyond this incident, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
