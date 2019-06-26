FHP: More troopers on the road to stop aggressive drivers in operation “Safe Drive”

(WWSB) - You’ll notice more highway patrol troopers on the road starting this weekend. They’re joining other law enforcement in operation Safe Drive.
It’s a state-wide initiative to stop aggressive drivers and warn you to use caution when driving near trucks.
FHP says when driving on the highway, you should stay out of the no zone and be aware that large trucks have large blind spots.
Pass trucks with caution, preferably on the left side which makes you more visible. Use extra caution and make sure to leave plenty of room when you pull in front of a truck.
FHP wants people to know drivers should practice patience with trucks not driving at the same speed as you.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.