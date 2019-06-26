9-day Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival kicks off Saturday

The 35th Annual Sarasota Grand Prix 9-day festival gets underway Saturday, June 29th. (Source: Sarasota Police Department)
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An event that brings thousands of spectators and competitors to the area every year. The 9-day Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival kicks off Saturday, June 29 with the 4th Annual Bob Rizi Memorial Gold Classic at the Meadows Country Club.

Here is the list of scheduled events:

Saturday, June 29 -

7 a.m. Registration/ 8:30 a.m. Start - 4th Annual Bob Rizi Memorial Gold Classic at the Meadows Country Club

Sunday, June 30 -

10 a.m. Registration / 11 a.m. Shotgun Start - Boat and Personal Watercraft Fun Run at Marina Jack

Tuesday, July 2 -

9 a.m. Start - “The Friendliest Catch” Fishing Tournament at the Sarasota Outboard Club

Wednesday, July 3 -

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Bayfront Grand Prix Festival Kickoff Party at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Thursday, July 4 -

9 p.m. - Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular at Island Park

Friday, July 5 -

1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. - “Meet and Greet Who’s in the Driver’s Seat” Race Team Autograph Signing Event at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota.

6 p.m. - 10 p.m - Boats on the Block Party on Main Street (Orange Ave to Gulfstream Ave & S. Palm Ave) in Downtown Sarasota.

Saturday, July 6 -

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Car and Motorcycle Show at Rossiter’s Harley-Davidson on Cattlemen Road, Sarasota

Sunday, July 7 -

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Powerboat Races at Lido Beach.

