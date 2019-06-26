SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An event that brings thousands of spectators and competitors to the area every year. The 9-day Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival kicks off Saturday, June 29 with the 4th Annual Bob Rizi Memorial Gold Classic at the Meadows Country Club.
Here is the list of scheduled events:
Saturday, June 29 -
7 a.m. Registration/ 8:30 a.m. Start - 4th Annual Bob Rizi Memorial Gold Classic at the Meadows Country Club
Sunday, June 30 -
10 a.m. Registration / 11 a.m. Shotgun Start - Boat and Personal Watercraft Fun Run at Marina Jack
Tuesday, July 2 -
9 a.m. Start - “The Friendliest Catch” Fishing Tournament at the Sarasota Outboard Club
Wednesday, July 3 -
6 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Bayfront Grand Prix Festival Kickoff Party at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Thursday, July 4 -
9 p.m. - Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular at Island Park
Friday, July 5 -
1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. - “Meet and Greet Who’s in the Driver’s Seat” Race Team Autograph Signing Event at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota.
6 p.m. - 10 p.m - Boats on the Block Party on Main Street (Orange Ave to Gulfstream Ave & S. Palm Ave) in Downtown Sarasota.
Saturday, July 6 -
9 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Car and Motorcycle Show at Rossiter’s Harley-Davidson on Cattlemen Road, Sarasota
Sunday, July 7 -
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Powerboat Races at Lido Beach.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.