Crews attacking pesky mosquitoes in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

Mosquito experts say the pesticide that is used is very safe and EPA approved. In addition to the spraying there is also extensive work being done to kill the mosquitoes even before they hatch while they are in the water. Sarasota County even has free fish available to help do the work. Many people we talked with at the 17th Street Paw Park in Sarasota say the mosquitoes are so bad, they won’t visit the park during the nighttime.