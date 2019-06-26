Crews attacking pesky mosquitoes in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “People simply don’t want to get bit by mosquitoes while they are having a backyard barbecue, but mosquitoes still spread a lot of deadly diseases throughout Florida,” said Chris Lesser, Assistant Director with the Manatee County Mosquito Control District.
Because of that, the Manatee County Mosquito Control District and Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services are going after these annoying insects.
“Using helicopters to spray at night, the trucks to spray at night and we use backpacks and hand foggers to spray in peoples backyards during the daytime,” said Lesser.
“We are treating with adulticides which are a type of pesticide and they are geared towards attacking and targeting adult mosquitoes to kill them,” said Taylor Greenan, Community Outreach Specialist with Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services.
Mosquito experts say the pesticide that is used is very safe and EPA approved. In addition to the spraying there is also extensive work being done to kill the mosquitoes even before they hatch while they are in the water. Sarasota County even has free fish available to help do the work. Many people we talked with at the 17th Street Paw Park in Sarasota say the mosquitoes are so bad, they won’t visit the park during the nighttime.
“They can get pretty big and pretty nasty, I don’t like to go out because you’re constantly getting bit,” said Kathy Smith, a Sarasota resident.
Experts tell us the summer is always the time we see the most mosquito activity, plus the recent stretch of rain combined with the current dry weather is why we’re seeing so many more mosquitoes. In addition to the daily work mosquito crews are doing, health officials say we all can do our part.
“We like to remind people to drain and cover, and that means to take away the breeding areas for mosquitoes," said Steve Huard, Spokesperson for the Sarasota County Department of Health. "And then obviously before you go out you can spray yourself down with a mosquito repellent that would maybe contain DEET.”
For more information on mosquitoes you can log onto http://www.manateemosquito.com/ or https://www.scgov.net/government/health-and-human-services/mosquito-management-services.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.