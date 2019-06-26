Construction project in Palmetto causing issues for residents

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A road project that’s supposed to help alleviate traffic concerns is causing headaches in Palmetto. People who live in that area are not sticking to the designated detour.
The project is expected to complete before the next school year starts, so Palmetto Police are working on a solution for the next few weeks.
Folks, who live here say a project that’s supposed to making the roads easier to drive is doing the complete opposite while the work is being completed.
Many homeowners say their streets have too much traffic, and drivers aren’t following the rules. “They come through so fast and they’re not paying attention that they might run over run them or hit the kids that’s my main concern," Joseph Robinson, a Palmetto resident said.
Some residents call the Florida Department of Transportation Road Project on 10th Street between 2nd Avenue West and 6th Avenue Drive West a traffic nightmare.
It’s a project that started back in May and is supposed to last a total of 75 days. The project will add turn lanes onto 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Avenues.
The railroad crossings at 5th and 3rd Avenues will be improved. And, there will be improved drainage and sidewalks for pedestrians.
“We recognize the detour goes through a residential neighborhood. It’s a very congested neighborhood,” Scott Tyler, Police Chief of the Palmetto Police Department said. “There’s lots of people walking especially kids there.”
The police department has received several complaints about reckless drivers running stop signs and speeding despite the detour and work ahead signs that should be an indication to slow down.
Chief Tyler says he’s increasing police presence in the community. “Just this morning one of our officers made a couple of traffic stops, wrote some citations, and actually got an arrest out of one of the traffic stops,” Tyler said.
“I’ve noticed in the last couple of days patrolling more than they normally do to keep the traffic under control especially last night they had a few cops on a few corners out here.”
In addition to officers patrolling this area, Chief Tyler says school resource officers will also be making sure drivers are following the rules.
He says drivers need to remember fines are doubled when speeding when workers are present.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.