VIDEO: Sarasota Police searching for two people of interest in pharmaceutical delivery truck theft

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Sarasota Police need your help finding two people of interest in the theft of a pharmaceutical delivery truck last week.
Police say on Monday, June 17, 2019 around 12:25 p.m., a white 2001 Chevrolet box truck was stolen from Walgreens located at 3535 North Tamiami Trail.
Police say two men were seen on different surveillance cameras in the area just minutes before the truck was stolen.
The truck was driven several blocks away and left abandoned with the pharmaceutical drugs stolen.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-364-7336 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
