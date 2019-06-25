VIDEO: Police officer dad “pulls over” adorable 10-month-old daughter

She just giggles at him

10-month-old pulled over for driving on wrong side of road
By Ed Payne | June 25, 2019 at 6:46 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 6:46 PM

(Gray News) – You run into all sorts of characters when you’re in law enforcement.

Orlando Police Officer Alex Kipp meet his match last week when he pulled over his daughter Talynn for driving on the wrong side of the road in her stroller car.

When dad asked for her driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance, all he got was a giggle.

“I don’t believe this is a laughing matter,” Kipp said in a video recorded by fiancée Michelle Warren. “This is not funny.”

Still, daddy let her off with a warning.

Warren said the encounter was spontaneous.

“We were out for a stroll when her dad came home from his shift and saw us walking and pulled her over,” she said.

Orlando Police Officer Pulls Over His Own Daughter

OPD Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work last week when he pulled over his daughter Talynn for driving on the wrong side of the road. When asked to show her driver's license, registration, and proof of insurance, Talynn proceeded to laugh at Officer Kipp and was subsequently let go with just a warning.

Posted by Orlando Police Department on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.