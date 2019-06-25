Thunderstorms are back in the forecast along with the sweltering temperatures

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another scorcher expected on Wednesday as temperatures will approach record highs once again. The high on Tuesday was 94 degrees with a peak heat index of 109 at 2 p.m. at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport. Didn’t set a record which was 98 set in 1998.
We will once again see similar readings with highs in the mid to upper 90′s. It is important to remember not to spend too much time in the heat especially around the 1-5 p.m. time frame. You should also drink a lots of water to stay hydrated if you are going to be outdoors.
We will see a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Wednesday with a 40% chance for inland storms and 30% chance near the coast. These storms are important in cooling things down during the overnight hours and they tend to make for a cooler start to the next day.
As we get back to the storms remember there will be quite a bit of dangerous lightning occurring with these storms. It only takes about 20 minutes for a small storms to produce lightning. So if you see a storm developing overhead seek shelter even before you hear the 1st strike.
The rain chances will stay elevated through the weekend with a bit of a timing change on Monday as winds will once again become more out the west once again.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.