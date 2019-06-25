Man dies after deputy-involved shooting in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The sheriff’s office in Charlotte County says deputies returned fire when a man left his Englewood home, pointed his gun at deputies and fired.
Around 9pm on Monday, a call came into 911 that 61-year-old Bradley Rundle had fired his gun multiple times inside a home on the 6000 block of McKinley Terrace. The caller stated Rundle was intoxicated and that other family members and children were at home during the call.
Deputies arrived on scene and surrounded the home. They saw Rundle going in and out of the house several times while holding his gun and ordered him to drop his weapon and cooperate.
Around 10pm, a sergeant on the Crisis Intervention Team was able to contact Rundle by phone. The sheriff's office says Rundle told the sergeant that he would not be coming out, that he did not intend to leave the home peacefully, and made comments such as "let's get it on."
A few minutes later, Rundle left the home with his firearm in hand. The sheriff's office says he began walking towards deputies. Despite several orders to drop his weapon and stop, the sheriff's office says Rundle lifted his gun toward deputies and fired one round.
Two deputies at the scene with long guns returned fire. Rundle was fatally injured.
The Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to provide an official cause of death. The two deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is protocol.
No deputies were injured.
