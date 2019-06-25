Law banning vaping in workplaces goes into effect next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting next week, vaping and the use of electronic cigarettes in most indoor workplaces will be banned.
The vaping ban, which goes into effect on July 1st, implements part of a constitutional amendment supported by nearly 70 percent of voters last year. The change is similar to a long-standing law that prohibits smoking tobacco in places of employment.
Tobacco Free Florida Bureau Chief Laura Corbin says the change is important, given the surge in vaping among Florida youth.
"E-cigarette use in public places, and indoors, can re-normalize smoking and threaten to reverse the declines we have had in youth cigarette smoking. So this is a positive step in youth prevention," said Corbin.
As with the tobacco ban, the new law still allows vaping at private residences and places such as stand-alone bars, designated hotel rooms and retail vape shops.
Corbin added, “It protects all Floridians from e-cigarette aerosol exposure. We don’t know all of the long-term effects of e-cigarette use, but we do know that e-cigarette aerosol is not harmless water vaper.”
