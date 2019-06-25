Lactation room now open in Sarasota County for working moms

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota County courthouse unveiled its newest addition this week, which will make it easier for working moms.
The lactation room was able to become a reality after members of the Sarasota chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers raised funds to be able to buy all the necessities.
Any court house employee, juror, attorney, or member of the public can use this new room that is located on the 7th floor.
The lactation room is open during business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5 pm.
