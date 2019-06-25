How to manage sleep apnea

"Untreated apnea increases the risk for things like stroke, heart attack, high blood pressure, heart failure, greater risk of diabetes, poor controlled diabetes, earlier aged dementia, if you were going to have dementia, you could get it at an earlier age, and sudden death does occur, it's not very common, but it does occur," said Dr. Glenn Adams, who is the Director of the Sleep Disorder Center at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital.