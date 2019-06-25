Deputies: 20-year-old Bradenton man arrested for possessing large amounts of drugs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Bradenton man last week for possessing a large amounts of drugs.
On Wednesday, June 19, 2019 around 12:30 in the afternoon Manatee County Sheriff’s Office say they executed a search warrant for Michael Olson around the 700 block of Rosemary Circle in Bradenton. Deputies say they’ve been investigating the sale of drugs on the home for months with the Special Investigation Division.
Deputies say last Wednesday they found a large amount of drugs, including a “small marijuana grow[ing] operation." Deputies say several firearms were also seized from a locked safe that also contained contraband.
Oslon was arrested and charged with the possession of ecstasy with the intent to sell, possession of suboxone, with the intent to sell, possession of THC Extract with the intent to sell, possession of THC Oil With the intent to sell, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, possession of alprazolam with the intent to sell, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say the following drugs were found in Olson’s home:
- 3604.7 grams of marijuana (to include four marijuana plants)
- 293.7 grams of THC extract and wax
- 64.8 grams of hydrocodone
- 21.9 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms)
- 10.5 grams of alprazolam (xanax)
- 6.3 grams of MDMA
- 4.9 grams of an unknown substance
- 1.5 grams of cocaine
- 0.5 grams of suboxone
- 0.2 grams of oxycodone
- eight firearms (to include four handguns, three rifles, and one shotgun)
- miscellaneous drug paraphernalia
