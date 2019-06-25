Deputies: Unidentified woman demanded money from clerk at Motel 6 in Bradenton

MANATEE (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff Office says an unidentified woman demanded money from a clerk at Motel 6 in Bradenton early Tuesday morning.
On June 25, 2019 around 6:10 a.m. deputies say a woman wearing a dark hoodie and reading glasses walked into the Motel 6 located at 660 67th Street Circle E. and demanded money from the clerk, receiving an unknown amount then leaving the scene with unknown means of travel.
Deputies have not identified her age or received a photo/video of the incident.
Based on the Sheriff’s Office release here’s what we know about the suspect:
- Skinny Female wearing reading glasses
- Blue hoodie style jacket
- Brown cap
- Blue jeans
- Brown hair in a ponytail
- Unknown weight carrying a red/white grocery style bag with the words “Home Goods” printed on the side of the bag
The Sheriff’s Office says this incident is still under investigation.
