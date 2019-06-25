Deputies identify woman who died in weekend house fire in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have identified a woman who was killed Sunday in a house fire in Sarasota.
Jennifer Larson, 52, died in a fire that destroyed her home on the 5400 block of New Covington Drive around 4:30pm on Sunday.
Crews say when they arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames. During an initial search, fire officials say they found a dog, which was deceased. It was during a secondary search that crews say they found Larson’s body inside the home.
The sheriff’s office says based on preliminary findings, there is nothing suspicious, but they continue to investigate the blaze, which they believe started in the back of the home.
Sarasota Sheriff’s Office Head Captain of Investigations Bureau John Walsh said an autopsy is being conducted, as well as a toxicology exam, which could take months to complete.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.