Dangerous heat indices up near 105-109 range on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sure it’s only a few days into Summer, but it feels more like the heart of summer, like August with heat indices in the triple digits over the past few days. This will not change on Tuesday or even Wednesday but by Thursday we will begin to see afternoon and evening storms cool us off a little.
Tuesday expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s to start the day. By Noon it will be near 90 degrees and a heat index near 100. The feels like temperature could go even higher around 2-4 p.m. nearing 105-109 degrees. The rain chance is only 10% on Tuesday.
The atmosphere will start to moisten up a bit on Wednesday bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms up to 40% . Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies during much of the morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The high on Wednesday will be around 93 degrees.
Thursday we start to see an easterly wind in the morning and this east wind will collide with the west coast sea breeze in the afternoon and evening which will bring a much better chance for a few scattered storms. The rain chance on Thursday is at 50%. This means dangerous lightning will return after being away for a week. Remember the saying “if you hear the thunder roar go indoors”.
This pattern will stick around through the weekend with a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
