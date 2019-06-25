Bradenton Police looking for escaped juvenile

Bradenton Police looking for escaped juvenile
By ABC7 Staff | June 25, 2019 at 6:32 AM EDT - Updated June 25 at 6:32 AM

BRADENTON (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is looking for an escaped juvenile.

On Monday, June 24, 2019 the BPD sent a press release around 9:26 p.m. regarding Grival Noel-Martinez, who they say escaped from the Department of Juvenile holding facility in Bradenton.

Police say Martinez escaped from the facility during outdoor exercise time. Police say he is considered non-violent and was being held on burglary charges.

Police urge people if they come in contact with the juvenile, please call 911.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.