Bradenton Police looking for escaped juvenile

BRADENTON (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is looking for an escaped juvenile.
On Monday, June 24, 2019 the BPD sent a press release around 9:26 p.m. regarding Grival Noel-Martinez, who they say escaped from the Department of Juvenile holding facility in Bradenton.
Police say Martinez escaped from the facility during outdoor exercise time. Police say he is considered non-violent and was being held on burglary charges.
Police urge people if they come in contact with the juvenile, please call 911.
