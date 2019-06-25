Bradenton man who had a terabyte of child porn sentenced to 30 years in prison

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for having a terabyte of child porn.
Miguel Bonilla Rivera was arrested in July 2018 after Bradenton Police received a tip that the 25-year-old had posted an image containing child porn to the Tumblr website.
After obtaining a warrant, police seized his electronic devices, finding additional images and videos of child porn. In an interview, police say Bonilla Rivera admitted to having a terabyte of child porn on his devices, trading images and videos of child porn on Tumblr and the Kik messaging app, and engaging in online masturbation sessions with a 15-year-old boy.
Bonilla Rivera pleaded guilty to 10 counts of possession of a child pornography and one count of promoting a sexual performance of a child. He was sentenced June 17 to 30 years in prison followed by 10 years of sex offender probation.
