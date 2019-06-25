BFD: 10 people safe, two dogs recused after rear-roof fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Last night 10 people were safe and two dogs were rescued after a rear-fire in Bradenton.
Around 7:46 p.m. BFD responded to a fire in the 500 block of 17th St. E. BFD says around 7:48 p.m. fire crews saw heavy flames from the rear-frame of the house.
BFD says the fire was under control by 8:13 p.m and no injuries were reported. BFD says in addition to the two dogs, another one was recovered.
BFD says the property damage is estimated at $35,000. The people are receiving help from Red Cross.
BFD thanked the following:
- Southern Manatee Fire Rescue
- Manatee County EMS
- Bradenton Police Department
- Bradenton Emergency Communications Center Utility purveyors
