31-year-old Bradenton teacher accused of having sex with 15-year-old student

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 31-year-old Bradenton teacher has been arrested after police say she had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old student.
Kassandra Moore (aka Kassandra Thomas) was charged Monday, June 24 with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery and one count of transmission of harmful material to a minor.
According to a press release from the Bradenton Police Department, they received a complaint on April 10, 2019 from Broach School, a non-profit educational company that owns and operates two K-12 school models for students who need a personalized education focus, where Moore was then teaching.
A detective received a printed copy of text messages between the teacher and the student through an Instagram chat, which police deemed were flirtatious. Police say after the student was questioned, the 15-year-old boy released several screenshots of inappropriate selfie-style photographs Moore sent him. Police say the pictures showed Moore wearing lingerie, exposing her body parts and posing in a sexual manner.
After further investigation, police say they found Moore and the student engaged in sexual intercourse at G.T. Bray Park on numerous occasions. Police say a condom found at the park matched Moore’s DNA profile.
Police say they also located video surveillance of a separate incident behind Inspiration Academy on 40th Avenue West, where they could clearly see the teen and Moore together in Moore’s vehicle.
Police say they discovered Moore asked another teacher at the school to serve as an alibi and contacted a former student to see how she could delete messages and images from another person’s locked cell phone.
Bradenton Police say this investigation in ongoing and if you have any information contact 941-932-9314.
