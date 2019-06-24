The tragic history of the Wallendas

“We live those words I say all the time, never give up, and I say often my goal, my dream, my job is about inspiring. My goal in life is to inspire people that nothing is impossible and if I were to give up, which I did consider after as I said a while ago I thought I was going to have to because of that PTSD, how traumatic that experience was, but if I gave up how am I going to inspire people to not give up? And I think that’s something that’s just been engrained in us for generations,” said Nik.