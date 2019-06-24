Sarasota man accused of pretending to be a doctor, offering therapy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 42-year-old Sarasota man was arrested last week after police say they discovered he was practicing a health care profession without a license.
Sarasota Police began investigating after receiving a tip that Phillip Stutzman was offering counseling or therapy sessions under the alias “Dr. Phillip Nikao” while claiming to have a Masters in Neuroscience and a Doctorate in Psychology. The tipster told police that they believed Stutzman had no higher education diplomas.
Paperwork provided to detectives showed listings for Stutzman as "Dr. Nikao" on various websites, as well as a business card, which police say stated he had the aforementioned diplomas. There were also videos of Stutzman where he referred to himself as "Dr. Nikao," according to police.
Detectives met with three people. One met with Stutzman between 2016-2019 for weight and anxiety problems, but stopped seeing him after learning he was not a doctor. A second woman said she paid Stutzman around $150 per month, but occasionally bartered with him for services. She told police she believed Stutzman was a doctor. A third person told police she saw Stutzman for five to six months in 2018 for help with her marriage but stopped seeing him when she learned he was not a doctor.
In all three cases, detectives say the women were referred to Stutzman by the same person and that Stutzman presented himself as a doctor. But police say a medical quality assurance investigator with the Florida Department of Health said neither Stutzman or a "Dr. Nikao" were licensed. Police contacted California Southern University and say the university informed them the degrees were falsified with incorrect signatures, an incorrect school seal, and they've never offered a degree in "Behavioral Neuroscience."
Stutzman was taken into custody on Thursday, June 20 and charged with three counts of practicing a health care profession without a license, which is a third degree felony.
