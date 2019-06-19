Recipe for Carnitas in Local Beer Salsa by Birdrock Taco | Suncoast View

June 24, 2019 at 6:00 AM EDT - Updated June 20 at 2:12 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Carnitas in Local Beer Salsa

1 T corn oil

1 spanish onion diced

1 teaspoon chile arbol seeds

2 cloves garlic smashed

2 tomatoes peeled, seeded & diced

1 can of medium lager beer sea salt, ground black pepper ground & cumin

1 ½ lbs Pork Carnitas

Cilantro sprigs

guacamole’, lime & fresh corn tortilla

In skillet heat oil over low heat, add the onion until translucent, add the chiles and garlic, cook 2 to 3 minutes more turn heat up and add tomatoes & half the beer for 5 minutes. When it starts to boil smash it up add salt, pepper and cumin let simmer under medium heat a few more minutes then add rest of beer and shred Pork Carnitas. its ready put on corn tortilla with fresh cilantro, some guacamole & squeeze of lime

