Recipe for Carnitas in Local Beer Salsa by Birdrock Taco | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Carnitas in Local Beer Salsa
1 T corn oil
1 spanish onion diced
1 teaspoon chile arbol seeds
2 cloves garlic smashed
2 tomatoes peeled, seeded & diced
1 can of medium lager beer sea salt, ground black pepper ground & cumin
1 ½ lbs Pork Carnitas
Cilantro sprigs
guacamole’, lime & fresh corn tortilla
In skillet heat oil over low heat, add the onion until translucent, add the chiles and garlic, cook 2 to 3 minutes more turn heat up and add tomatoes & half the beer for 5 minutes. When it starts to boil smash it up add salt, pepper and cumin let simmer under medium heat a few more minutes then add rest of beer and shred Pork Carnitas. its ready put on corn tortilla with fresh cilantro, some guacamole & squeeze of lime
