Money saving Monday: How to save on car maintenance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -This money saving Monday we're telling you how to get the best use out of your car so you can save some cash in the future.
Keeping up with your car is going to help you in the long run. If you take care of it now, you may not have to pay for some maintenance issues in the future.
Something that's recommended for everyone to do is to read their driver's manual. Reading it will guide drivers on when to get their oil changed, how to make sure their fluid level is good, and what type of gas they should use for their car.
To extend a cars life, drivers should also practice good driving habits. Slamming your brakes too often or accelerating too fast is going to damage your car.
Drivers should also listen to their car. If the steering wheel is shaking more than normal or if it's making some funny noises, go in and get it checked out sooner rather than later. Waiting too long could make a person end up paying more in the long run and could cause more damage to the car.
Lastly, a driver should make sure they’re taking care of their car inside and out. The better shape it is in, the more money a driver could get when they’re trying to resell it.
