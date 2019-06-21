First Alert Weather: Several more hot days before rains start again

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will bring sunny skies and rain free afternoons for several more days before a pattern shift begins. The heat index will again be high with “feels like” temperatures climbing to 103 degrees. As the high moves from Gulf waters to Atlantic waters over the next 3 days our temperatures will get warmer. Expect highs tomorrow to approach the mid 90′s. Don’t expect rain till Wednesday afternoon.
By mid-week the high pressure ridge will shift locations and become anchored in the Atlantic. This will shift winds from the west to the east and produce the east coast and west coast sea-breeze collision that drives our summer rains. Rain chances will go from next to zero today to 50% by mid-week.
