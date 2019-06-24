FHP: 21-year-old man arrested for DUI in Sarasota after driving the wrong way and found asleep in his car with hazard lights on

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One 21-year-old man was arrested for a DUI in Sarasota after Florida Highway Patrol received a report of a wrong way driver.
Yesterday, around 1:08 in the morning FHP says Rosain M. Lopez of Ohio was driving a black sedan, headed northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 165.
FHP says they located Lopez in the southbound median at mile marker 171, facing north with hazard lights on. Lopez was found asleep, with the engine running and windshield wipers on, but FHP says it wasn’t raining. After Troopers woke him up, FHP says he showed sings of impairment and was arrested on scene.
FHP says Lopez submitted to a breath sample revealing a BAC of .148 grams per 210 liters of breath.
